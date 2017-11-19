The last round of matches in Liga MX's Apertura come to a close this weekend and Monterrey secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Tigres on Saturday at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe in the 113th Clásico Regio.

Avilés Hurtado and a Juninho own-goal sealed the win as the Rayados clinched the regular season standings and top seed for the Liguilla (the playoffs.) Tigres settled for second.

Liga MX pundits will be hoping to see this matchup in the playoffs one more time as both teams offer an abundance of talent and an intense, passionate atmosphere inside what is arguably the best derby in Mexican football right now.

Elsewhere, Cruz Azul finally made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 as the Máquina won 1-0 against Veracruz, while the Peruvian party continues as Raul Ruidíaz and Andy Polo celebrated Monarcas Morelia's 2-1 win against Necaxa.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL de Morelia, Raúl Ruidíaz 🇵🇪 anota el 2-1 y está eliminado por el momento a Necaxa de la liguilla. pic.twitter.com/c6lKGGUb5f — Fútbol al Momento (@Futalmomento2) November 19, 2017

Ruidíaz and Polo, who both play for Morelia, started for Perú against New Zealand earlier in the week, confirming the country's return to the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Morelia will clinch third seed if América fails to defeat Santos Laguna on Sunday.