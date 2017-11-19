Liga MX: Monterrey Beats Tigres, Clinches Top Seed in Apertura Championship

The last round of matches in Liga MX's Apertura wrap up this weekend and on Saturday, Monterrey secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Tigres.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
November 19, 2017

The last round of matches in Liga MX's Apertura come to a close this weekend and Monterrey secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Tigres on Saturday at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe in the 113th Clásico Regio.

Avilés Hurtado and a Juninho own-goal sealed the win as the Rayados clinched the regular season standings and top seed for the Liguilla (the playoffs.) Tigres settled for second.  

Liga MX pundits will be hoping to see this matchup in the playoffs one more time as both teams offer an abundance of talent and an intense, passionate atmosphere inside what is arguably the best derby in Mexican football right now.

Elsewhere, Cruz Azul finally made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 as the Máquina won 1-0 against Veracruz, while the Peruvian party continues as Raul Ruidíaz and Andy Polo celebrated Monarcas Morelia's 2-1 win against Necaxa. 

Ruidíaz and Polo, who both play for Morelia, started for Perú against New Zealand earlier in the week, confirming the country's return to the World Cup for the first time since 1982. 

Morelia will clinch third seed if América fails to defeat Santos Laguna on Sunday.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters