PHOTO: Chelsea Hotshot Alvaro Morata Reveals Inspiration Behind Goal Celebration

Well it's easy to assume that Alvaro Morata's two-finger celebration was due to the fact that his first name is Alvaro. But as it turns out, it's not.

The Spanish forward was on target for Chelsea yet again as they hit four unanswered goals past West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday, taking his Premier League tally up to eight. He also set up Eden Hazard with his first goal off a sublime assist.

Morata's goal celebrations are already becoming a thing of note. We already know he's bound to let a Spanish arrow fly, as well as point his index and middle fingers downward to form an upside down V, every time one of his shots hits the back of the net.

After Saturday's match, the Blues hitman revealed the inspiration behind the celebration in an Instagram post. It's actually a show of affection for his girlfriend Alice Campello, and not a symbol for Alvaro.

Always A I love u so much @alicecampello ❤️💙 A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:03am PST

"Always A I love u so much @alicecampello ❤️_," the caption read.

Amore mio mio mio 💕 A post shared by ALICE (@alicecampello) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Morata has been a revelation since swapping Real Madrid for Chelsea over the summer. He has been directly involved in 12 goals so far this season, the most for any Blues player in his first 11 games.

But things are about to get significantly tougher for the 24-year-old, with games set to come thick and fast as the Londoners approach the turn of the year.



