Premier League Winger Blocked From Moving to Barcelona Attracts Interest From Pep Guardiola

Former Premier League champions Leicester City have had a great dip in form since winning the title two seasons ago and this has caused a lot of speculation amongst the squad's future.

Riyad Mahrez has previously been linked to transfers to Roma and Barcelona in the Summer but managed to stay put with the Foxes and remains one of their best players.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Barcelona had been blocked by Lionel Messi from buying the Algerian because he believed the 26-year-old would have too much influence over Barca's current style of play.

Since then, Pep Guardiola, a strong admirer of the winger, has gained a keen interest in bringing Mahrez to the Etihad.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Already in charge of the strongest squad in the league, the Spaniard wants Mahrez as an alternate option on the right or as an impact sub to insure Manchester City keep their solid winning streak.

The Algeria international played an integral part in Leicester's first ever Premier League title with his pace and phenomenal skill on the ball.

RYAD KRAMDI/GettyImages

He is looking to play in the Champions League again but insists that he is not focused on leaving the Foxes.

“Yes I am happy, I am happy,” he said. “I’m here four years and I love this club. I am very happy.

"I don't want to think about [January]. We still have 12 games to go until January, so if I think about January now I'm not going to play football.

"I need to play and concentrate on football and the team and we will see."