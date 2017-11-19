Real Madrid boss Plays Down 'Dressing Room Row' Between Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane has been quick to quash any rumours of an interior civil war within the club between Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zidane spoke ahead of his side's fierce derby match against Atletico Madrid, where he had to fend off questions alluding to any rifts between the two stars.

Zidane said: "Every now and then, for one to think one thing, and the other to say something else, it's not a problem. Things are resolved on the inside.





"There is no problem between Cristiano and Sergio. If you think there's issues between them, you're mistaken" (via Mirror Sport).

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The apparent disagreement stems from Ronaldo's criticism aimed at the club, after their dismal 3-1 loss to Tottenham in the Champions League. Marca reported that Ronaldo had deplored the club's decision to let players such as, Alvaro Morata, Danilo, Fabio Coentrao, Pepe and James Rodriguez leave the club, in turn making the overall side weaker.

However, club captain, Sergio Ramos was quick to disperse such 'weaker' notions, defending the strength of the side, despite their early slip-ups early in this campaign.

Ramos told Cadena SER (via Mirror Sport) last week: "I don't agree with him that the squad is weaker, it seems to be an opportunistic opinion."

Zidane went on further to speak on the duo's relationship, suggesting that their butting of heads is needed for good of the team.

"Sergio is very smart and he can say whatever he likes. "The same goes for Cristiano. They're bright guys, they've been together a long time and have won a lot."

Zidane's attempts to quash the rumours, and show a sense of team solidarity was a fruitless task, as Real, again, dropped points in the Madrid Derby. Their 0-0 stalemate meant that they now fall 10 points behind leaders, Barcelona - who won 3-0 away at Leganes.