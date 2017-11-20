Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi Launches Scathing Attack on Media: 'You Like the S**t!'

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi instigated a very hostile post-match interview with the press following the Gunners' win over Spurs, accusing the media of treating Arsenal as "dead".

Mustafi scored the opener at the Emirates as his side came out 2-0 winners. After the game, however, the German was very angry towards the media when asked several questions, mainly on the topic of his rumored departure during the summer just gone, according to the Telegraph.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“You like to get the s***, the biggest s***,” he said to journalists. “What happens in the changing room is the real thing. I have been talking to clubs or if I haven’t, it’s only rumors. I’m here, I’m standing in front of you in an Arsenal shirt.”


The Gunners defender was also very blunt with his comments when talking about the character and the fighting spirit of the North London club.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

“That’s you guys thinking it,” he said. “As always, Arsenal is dead, Arsenal is not coming back. We always are alive, we always believe in ourselves but we all know that if you win the big games but lose the small games you’re not going to finish top of the league or even in the top four. If you win today and lose next weekend you are back where you were.”

Questions about Chilean Alexis Sanchez and fellow German Mesut Ozil followed, with Mustafi again not pleased with the press and the role they have played in the situation. 

“You want everyone to leave don’t you?” he said. “We need the players, not everyone can leave. Obviously they are important and everyone in the team wants them to stay.

“If you look at what Mesut achieved, you have to give him credit and respect. It’s sometimes stupid to just go out and say ‘he’s not good enough, he’s not this or that’.”

A win over their North London rivals means that Arsenal remain 6th in the league, and will be hoping to push on with a win against Cologne in the Europa League. 

