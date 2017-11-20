Bookies' Odds Slashed on Former Manchester United Boss Louis van Gaal Taking Charge at Everton

Since Ronald Koeman's departure at Everton, the Merseysiders have been on the hunt for a new boss to take the reigns at Goodison Park, and whilst Toffees' legend David Unsworth is manning the helm competently, Watford's Marco Silva has been pinpointed as the leading candidate.

However it's also apparent that former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is seemingly breathing down his neck in the race for the vacant hot-seat.

According to a report published by Mirror, Van Gaal is the new frontrunner, ahead of Burnley's Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce, although the ex-England manager has previously ruled himself out of the shortlist of potential replacements.

It's supposed that Silva - who joined the Hornets in the summer after ending his contract at Hull City following the Tigers' relegation to the Championship - would have to walk away from Vicarage Road if he was going to fill Koeman's void, with his current employers being reluctant to part ways with the innovative 40-year-old.





Watford are flying high as it stands in the Premier League and occupy 8th spot in the table under the Portuguese coach's highly admired command, however Van Gaal has been touted as a worthy contender, with his invaluable experience at the pinnacle of the modern game being one of his many desirable qualities.





Talks between the two parties are said to have fallen stalemate, however it's said that Everton have already offered the Pozzo family - who own Watford - £8.5m in compensation, and are willing to bolster their offer to £10m to secure Silva's signature.

But, with hardball being the name of the game, Watford are believed to be holding out for a figure of at least £15m, a lofty sum which Everton owner Farhad Moshiri views to be a little too lofty to consider.

With Everton languishing, it surely won't be long until they appoint a suitable figurehead to rally the club's whimpering troops from the dugout, but with Van Gaal now seemingly in the frame amongst others, they're certainly blessed with a tantalising array of tacticians to pick and choose from.



