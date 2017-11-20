Brazil Legend Ronaldo Picks His Dream Starting XI and It's Just as Fearsome as You'd Expect

Arguably the best striker of all time, Ronaldo de Lima has stormed Serie A, La Liga and the international stage having won the highest honour in football, the World Cup.

The sensational forward obviously played alongside some of the very best along the way in his illustrious 18-year career. While speaking to FATV, Ronaldo revealed his all-time top XI, including past and present greats and it might just be the greatest team ever built.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 352 at club level, while also managing an impressive 62 goals in 98 games for Brazil. R9 has graced the field for a number of top clubs, including: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Corinthians, but who features in his dream outfit?

The Brazilian has created an absolutely legendary side here and has opted to select current-day superstar, Lionel Messi - who bettered Ronaldo's scoring record at Barcelona which stood at 47.





Ronaldo had previously managed 34 goals in 37 appearances in La Liga and received the first of his three Player of the Year awards in the 1996-97 season, despite only playing in Barcelona for a single season.

The striker is probably most famous for his brace against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final, as Brazil ran out 2-0 victors. Luiz Felipe Scolari chose to select Ronaldo in the Selecao, despite the move being labelled a gamble, as the player had barely played football for two years.

Having helped himself to eight goals, as Brazil secured their fifth and to date last World Cup title - with the tournament recommencing in Russia next year - Scolari must have wondered in hindsight how there was even a decision to be made.

Ronaldo topped a glorious 2002 with his third and final World Player of the Year, having won his second at Inter in 1999. The striker then spent five years at the Bernabeu during the famed galactico era - netting 104 goals in 177 games.