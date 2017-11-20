Brighton 2-2 Stoke: Brilliant Seagulls Fight Back to Secure Hard-Fought Draw Against Potters

Brighton came back twice from a goal down to grab a point against Stoke at the Amex Stadium on Monday 20th of November. Goals from Pascal Gross and Jose Izquierdo for the home side made sure that the Seagulls continued their good start to the season.

The game began with Brighton in the ascendancy, but in the 11th minute a corner for Stoke, from Darren Fletcher, was nearly headed in by Ryan Shawcross, but his effort was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Matt Ryan. This was a warning sign for Brighton of what was to come later in the game.

Despite having the majority of possession, Brighton failed to make any real chances early on, with a decent effort from Colombian Izquierdo being the closest they came to taking the lead.

The game sparked into life in the 27th minute, when a ball over the top caught out defender Lewis Dunk, and Stoke striker Choupo-Moting took the ball down and finished calmly into the bottom right corner to give his side a shock lead.

Brighton responded and their hard work was rewarded in the 40th minute when Davy Propper beat several players and then crossed the ball, which found the German Gross who stroked the ball home from close range. A well deserved equaliser, and Gross' third goal in the league this season.

The Seagulls had a good shout for a penalty just before half-time, when Glenn Murray was brought down by Shawcross, but referee Lee Mason inexplicably gave a goal-kick. Replays showed that there was contact from the Potters stalwart on the Brighton forward and the Seagulls should have had a penalty kick.

The home side thought they would go into the break all level, but after a defensive scramble from a corner in added on time, Kurt Zouma headed home from close range to give Stoke the lead yet again. To Brighton's frustration, it was Shawcross again who was the cause of the confusion in the box, which he had done for the majority of the first half.

Stoke went into the break with a 2-1 lead, after a very entertaining end to the first half.

Brighton came out of the traps quickly in the second half and in the 60th minute they were level. After a good break from the home side, Murray found himself in the box and played a cute ball into Izquierdo who, after his first shot was blocked, calmly slotted home to bring the score to 2-2.





After Brighton's second goal, the game could have swung either way, with both sides creating good chances to score. In the end, the game finished 2-2. A good point for both sides, with Stoke most likely the happiest with the outcome.

Lineups

Brighton: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo; Gross, Murray.

Subs: Krul, Hemed, Goldson, March, Schelotto,Suttner, Brown.

Stoke: Grant; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Ramadan, Chuopo-Moting.

Subs: Haugaard, Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch.