Former Leicester Defender Marcin Wasilewski Returns to Homeland to Find New Club

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Former Leicester City defender Marcin Wasilewski has found himself a new club, having been released by the Foxes six months ago, per the Leicester Mercury.

The Polish centre-back has returned to his homeland and signed for Wisla Krakow in his hometown. His contract runs up until the end of the season, but he does have the option of a renewal for next term.

szybkie zdjęcie po podpisaniu kontraktu #WislaKrakow Quick photo after signing the contract

A post shared by Marcin Wasilewski (@wasyl27) on

Wasilewski spent four years at Leicester, and was part of their Premier League title-winning squad. He also helped get the King Power side promoted to the top flight in 2013, having established himself as a regular and a fan favourite.

The 37-year-old hasn't played in Poland's top flight, the Ekstraklasa, since he left Lech Poznan to join Anderlecht 10 years ago. He spent six years playing in Belgium, joining Leicester in 2013.

He also has 60 caps for his country.

The former Poland international was quite popular in the dressing room at Leicester, and was hoisted by the other members of the Foxes squad at the end of last season when he appeared for the club for a final time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters