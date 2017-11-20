Former Leicester Defender Marcin Wasilewski Returns to Homeland to Find New Club

Former Leicester City defender Marcin Wasilewski has found himself a new club, having been released by the Foxes six months ago, per the Leicester Mercury.

The Polish centre-back has returned to his homeland and signed for Wisla Krakow in his hometown. His contract runs up until the end of the season, but he does have the option of a renewal for next term.

szybkie zdjęcie po podpisaniu kontraktu #WislaKrakow Quick photo after signing the contract A post shared by Marcin Wasilewski (@wasyl27) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Wasilewski spent four years at Leicester, and was part of their Premier League title-winning squad. He also helped get the King Power side promoted to the top flight in 2013, having established himself as a regular and a fan favourite.

The 37-year-old hasn't played in Poland's top flight, the Ekstraklasa, since he left Lech Poznan to join Anderlecht 10 years ago. He spent six years playing in Belgium, joining Leicester in 2013.

He also has 60 caps for his country.

The former Poland international was quite popular in the dressing room at Leicester, and was hoisted by the other members of the Foxes squad at the end of last season when he appeared for the club for a final time.