Former Red Believes Liverpool Long-Term Target Virgil van Dijk Would Be a Great Asset for the Club

Dirk Kuyt, former Liverpool forward, thinks Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk would suit Liverpool if a long-awaited move went through.

Van Dijk has been the subject of rumour after rumour linking him away from the south-coast side and Liverpool being the preferred destination for the centre-back. However, Southampton held their own during a protracted pursuit in the summer and didn't sell.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports News, fellow Dutchman Kuyt couldn't argue with the defender's ability, even though they were never team-mates at the national side.

"I know Virgil. I didn't play with him in the national team but he's a great player. We'll see how things will go in the winter break or at the end of the season."

The 37-year-old, who was at the club for six years, declared what most of the Reds hierarchy believe, however:

"I don't think it's strange for me to say he is a player who will suit Liverpool very well. He has the right mentality and he is a great defender.

"He could do a great job at Liverpool but it's not for me to say if he would be an improvement or not. That's up to the club."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Joe Gomez recently received an England call up in their recent friendlies, but Kuyt believed a move for Van Dijk to Merseyside wouldn't scupper any chances of the youngster breaking through.

"I think the Liverpool team now has great players but if you want to be contenders for titles then you have to have more than 11 good players."

Defensively Liverpool haven't been great at the back, and there is no secret in the club's admiration for the centre-back.

Will they finally land their man in January?