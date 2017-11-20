Liverpool Duo Eyed for Short-Term Reunion With Former Wales Manager at Sunderland

Recently appointed Sunderland manager Chris Coleman is understood to be considering a move for two Liverpool players who worked under him during his time in charge of the Welsh national team, according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

The 47-year-old has already identified a new goalkeeper as the top priority ahead of the January transfer window, having seen Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone leave the Stadium of Light over the summer, with Liverpool's Danny Ward understood to be his ideal recruit.

The Welsh international joined Liverpool from hometown side Wrexham in 2012.

However, Ward has seen most of his playing time come away from Anfield, having had loan spells with the likes of Morecambe, Aberdeen and Huddersfield - helping the latter win promotion to the Premier League last season.

Ward has made just three senior appearances for Liverpool since moving to Merseyside, the most recent of which was in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

It is also believed that once Coleman brings a goalkeeper into the club, the Welshman will look to bring another compatriot in on a short-term loan from Liverpool.

18-year-old Ben Woodburn is one of the most promising players in the Reds' academy and has clearly made an impression on his former manager.

The England-born winger announced himself on the big stage when he made his debut for the senior Welsh national side, scoring a stunning goal as a second-half substitute to give the Dragons a 1-0 victory over Austria in September.

Although Woodburn's arrival in the north-east is less of a priority for Coleman, the exciting youngster would help inject some energy into the Black Cats' first-team and would give the fans a much needed boost in their search for promotion back to the Premier League.