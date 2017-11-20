Napoli Boss Sarri Explains Why Lorenzo Insigne Is Similar to Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has heaped high praise on his star attacker Lorenzo Insigne, explaining just how much he means to the club and their ambitions.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and registered four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Naples side so far this season, and is now viewed as one of the most influential players in Italy.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Sarri has compared Insigne to some of Europe's biggest names; and it's nothing to do with skill, but rather value to the squad, as well as the fact that he is irreplaceable.

“I don’t bet on Insigne but I think every club must have a player that must always play," he told Premium Sport (via Calcio Mercato).

"It happens at Barcelona (Messi), Real Madrid (Cristiano Ronaldo), Manchester City (De Bruyne) and Psg (Neymar and Mbappé). The same must happen here, Insigne is irreplaceable.”

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Napoli, meanwhile, are to host Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday and need a win in order to strengthen their bid to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. But Sarri insists that there shouldn't be any pressure.

“We should not feel under pressure because our qualification does not depend on us anymore," he said.

"There is a small gap that we need to fill, we must try to qualify. Our situation is hard and it’s also because of us. We underestimated Shakhtar in the first leg and tomorrow’s game will be hard for us.”

“They have some pacey players and are very good with counter-attacks. The San Paolo won’t be sold out and it’s our fault only, it means we haven’t done well in Europe."