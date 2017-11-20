Ragnar Klavan Has Stepped Up to Become Liverpool's Surprise Defensive Hero

Liverpool's defence are highly noted for their complacency and consistent inability to keep clean sheets. Klopp's failure to bring in an experienced, solid centre-half has left his side ruing needless errors that have cost them crucial points in their quest for a top four place.

During the Reds' game against Spurs, the penny finally dropped for Klopp, as he brought off Dejan Lovren after half hour due to his poor performance which led to two early goals.

Ever since, the German has brought Estonian Ragnar Klavan back in to cover for Lovren, who was initially injured for the following game.

The Reds bounced back from their 4-1 defeat at Wembley by putting three past Huddersfield, but the most pleasing outcome for Klopp would've been that Huddersfield's forwards were kept quiet all game.

A clean sheet - only their third of the season at the time - was hailed by Klopp, who was delighted that his side were able to effectively overcome the embarrassing defeat in London.

The Reds went on to face Maribor at home in the Champions League days later, where yet again they kept a clean sheet, winning by the same 3-0 scoreline.

Even though the opposition they were facing weren't as strong as some, two clean sheets in a row was no fluke. The inclusion of Ragnar Klavan in both fixtures helped the Reds play more calmly in defence, as opposed to complacent Lovren.

Klavan's ability to play the ball out from the back goes unnoticed by many, but Klopp knows that he is a solid option should they need some composure at the back.

Following Joe Gomez's strong performances for England, there was huge pressure on the German to play the youngster at centre-back, as he looks to be the answer to helping Liverpool stop leaking goals.

But despite the calls, Klopp opted to keep Klavan in the side, and he helped the Reds to a 3-0 victory against Southampton. Klavan, who played alongside the seemingly rejuvenated Lovren, put in another first-rate performance, bringing praise from a number of Liverpool fans.

Liverpool’s defence doesn’t seem to get talked about in a negative light when #klavan has played. I’d be interested to see #lfc stats with him in the team. Defence seems more solid with him and either lovren or matip despite him being unfashionable — Stephen Jamieson (@jambo2212) November 19, 2017

Liverpool have won all of their past four games and have looked considerably more defensively solid in the process.

Klavan is unlikely to be the long-term answer for Klopp's side, with rumours circulating that Virgil van Dijk will again be approached in January. But for the time being, the Estonian has stepped up to the task of proving his doubters wrong.

The Reds have a tough week ahead, with Sevilla and Chelsea to play in a matter of days, but another two clean sheets will have fans going into meltdown.