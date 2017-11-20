Report Claims Ronaldo Had Falling Out With Zidane About Squad Depth Prior to Madrid Derby Draw

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly blasted coach Zinedine Zidane prior to the club's goalless draw with fierce local rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday night. 

Los Blancos continued their faltering start to the season and, after picking up a point in the first Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano, now find themselves a mammoth ten points behind leaders Barcelona and their chances of retaining their title diminishing by the week. 

Spanish rumours website Diario Gol, but reported via the Sunday Express, claims that the Portuguese star had previously confronted Zidane before the weekend's game.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The veteran supposedly told the Frenchman that he made a mistake by selling the likes of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Pepe in the summer. 


Ronaldo had barely concealed his frustration last week when he was reported as saying: “I believe the new players who have arrived have a lot of potential and will be the future of Real Madrid.

“But if you ask me, sincerely, every team would miss their big players. Obviously, Pepe was a great player, [Alvaro] Morata, James [Rodriguez] — all the players who left.

“They made us stronger, obviously. I’m not saying the players who arrived don’t also have this role, but they’re much younger. It’s their first season here with us."

Zidane has led Real Madrid win back to back Champions League titles since his appointment, but he knows better than most he is now under increasing pressure to get Madrid firing. 


Ronaldo's own form has been less than impressive, with only a solitary goal to show for his efforts.

According to Diario Gol, it was not just his manager that had to deal with the growing frustrations of Ronaldo, who (it is claimed) also took his anger out on his teammates in the dressing room after the disappointing draw. 

