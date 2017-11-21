Ex-Egypt Star Mido Insists Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Better Than Man City Ace

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Former Premier League striker Mido has backed up his previous claim that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is 'ten times' better than Raheem Sterling, while also touting his countryman for a future move to Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old journeyman took to Twitter to air his view that his compatriot is the real deal, and to remind people of his claims from three years ago.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He wrote on the social media site: "Congratulations to @22mosalah on becoming the most Egyptian to Score goals in Europe and still got plenty to come!!remember when the Liverpool fans made fun of me when I said 3 years ago that Salah is 10 times better thn Sterling..well now they know I was right !!keep going son!!

"@22mosalah got the mentality to keep playing at the top level for many years and this is what we were all Egyptians r missing when we had the chance to play in Europe..I believe that Salah will not stay for long at @LFC !!soon he will be gone to @realmadriden #HalaMadrid."

Salah has made a blistering return to the Premier League in the red of Liverpool, scoring nine league goals and making two assists so far. 

He has also banged four in the Champions League, and is without doubt one of the most dangerous attacking players in world football right now.

The 25-year-old joined the Anfield club for a club-record fee this summer from Roma after a devastatingly productive campaign in Serie A.

