'I Am Not Dead' - Leeds Cult Hero Slams Sick Social Media Rumours After Death Claims

Leeds cult hero Tony Yeboah has slammed scaremongers for claiming that he had died on social media.

The ex-striker was quoted by the Sun as he hit out at those who made up the accusation as speculation over his supposedly untimely passing hit the internet.

Social media account and one US-based website had stated that Yeboah had died after he had suffered a number of epileptic fits whilst in London.

A weird state of affairs but Tony Yeboah tells Ghanaian radio he’s alive and well after a random website in the US reported yesterday that he had died:https://t.co/Qe9kf7BdmM — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) November 20, 2017

Yeboah, however, fired barbs back at the individuals who had circulated the horrible rumours about him, and called for an end to pranks relating to famous peoples' deaths.

He said: "Those people behind these stories must stop this. It is not just me that they have done this to. Recently they did the same to Abedi Pele which is not nice.

"You don’t have to use social media for such vices. I am not even sick so when I heard it, I was so surprised.

"My aunt saw it on social media and told me about. I want to assure all those who have been worried by the news that it is not true. I am alive."

A video posted on Facebook showed the former footballer working out on a cross-trainer in the aftermath of his comments to provide further evidence that nothing was wrong with his health.

Yeboah, who is famous for his wonderstrike against Liverpool during the 1995/96 season, bagged 32 goals in 59 matches for Leeds United during his two-year spell at Elland Road.

He was sold to Hamburger SV in September 1997 after falling out with new manager George Graham, and now currently holds the role of preisdent with Ghanaian side Berekum Chelsea.

