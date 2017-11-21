Sevilla Defender Simon Kjaer Sidelined for Champions League Game With Liverpool Though Duo Returns

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major boost after finding out that Sevilla defender and key player Simon Kjaer has been sidelined for the Spaniards' Champions League clash against Liverpool.

The Reds visit the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Tuesday with the aim to secure the first place in the group table and progress towards the qualification for the knockout stage.

Now manager Eduardo Berizzo will have to do without Kjaer, one of the most solid pillars of his squad since arriving during the summer, who picked up a muscle injury and did not make it to the 18-man squad.

The Denmark defender has played only 15 minutes of Sevilla's La Liga match against Celta Vigo last weekend as he was thought to need rest after being featured by his national team during the international break.

Playmaker Ganso has also been sidelined, while Klopp will have a fully-fitted squad at his disposal.

Despite the positive news for Liverpool, the German manager may, however, have to prepare his defence for attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa and right-back Gabriel Mercado who have recently recovered from injuries.

The club confirmed (via IBTimes): "Joaquín Correa and Gabriel Mercado are the two additions to the squad chosen to host Liverpool from Saturday's clash with Celta Vigo.

"Simon Kjaer and Ganso miss out on the squad. The absence of the Danish centre-back is due to an injury to his left abductor muscle which stopped him from training this Monday - having already returned from the international break with knocks."





Berizzo also said during a press conference: "We have to avoid losing control carelessly to Liverpool because they are a side that will make you pay."

"We have a great opportunity to achieve our main objective against a huge opponent. These crucial matches instil both confidence and mental stability, but we need to be clever and not be hasty in our play... That type of match doesn't suit us. We have to be calm so that we can choose the right plan and execute it with balance."