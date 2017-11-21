Spurs Warn Hopeful Young Players to Call Police Over Seemingly Fake 'GO PRO' Trial This Weekend

Tottenham Hotspur have warned any prospective young players looking to get scouted at a trial organised by 'GO PRO' at the club's training ground this weekend that there is no arrangement between them and the 'exposure' company and that any hopeful trialists should contact police.

With offices in London and Sheffield, 'GO PRO' describes itself as 'the UK’s leading football exposure company with the highest success rate ratio in the industry'.

We wish to make clear that no arrangement exists with ‘Go Pro’, who have been advertising trials at the Club’s Training Centre this coming weekend.



Any person who has paid money to Go Pro should seek an immediate refund and inform the police. pic.twitter.com/G27IUhSufj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2017

The company promises up and coming footballers the chance to impress scouts from clubs all over the country at their nationwide trial events, with numerous 'testimonials' on its website.

A section of the website reads, 'GO PRO is affiliated and has numerous contacts with pro football clubs across the UK’s Football Leagues. GO PRO also works closely with several Sports Management agencies which have FA & FIFA Registered agents on their team.'

A two-day trial at Spurs' training ground is one of over 30 advertised for the weekend of 25th and 26th November, with other locations including the training grounds at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, as well Leicester, West Ham, Norwich and Wolves.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The November trials are advertised at a price of £49.99, apparently reduced from £200 as a special short-term discount.

Yet Spurs have publicly denied that any such advertised trial will be taking place or that any affiliation with 'GO PRO' exists. The club has suggested that anyone booked on the seemingly fraudulent trial should request a refund and inform the police.

A short statement from Spurs via Twitter on Tuesday morning read, "We wish to make clear that no arrangement exists with 'Go Pro', who have been advertising trials at the Club's Training Centre this coming weekend.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"Any person who has paid money to Go Pro should seek an immediate refund and inform the police."

