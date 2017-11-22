Champions League Roundup: Chelsea Seal Qualification While Man Utd Falter and Celtic Collapse

Wednesday night's penultimate round of Champions League group stage fixtures raked in the goals across Europe. It was proved to be another mixed night for the Premier League sides as Chelsea ran rampant, but Manchester United faltered in Switzerland.

It was a good day for the rest of Europe's elite as FC Bayern Munich edged past Anderlecht and Paris Saint-Germain completely outclassed Celtic at the Parc des Princes.

Group A leaders Manchester United dropped their first points in the Champions League after succumbing to a late FC Basel winner in Switzerland. Jose Mourinho's side dominated the first-half with Marouane Fellaini flicking on a cross which went just wide, before Marcos Rojo saw a deflected long-range effort cannon off the crossbar. But the tide turned after the break with the Swiss side dominating proceedings. Michael Lang's header in the 69th minute struck the woodwork, but the defender slotted in the winner near the end to make United pay for their complacency.

CSKA Moskva continued their late push to reach the round of 16 for the first time in five seasons with a commanding 2-0 win over Benfica. Georgy Schenikov's early strike put the Russians in control after Natcho capitalised from a deflection off defender Eliseu to assist his teammate. CSKA got another dose of luck from another ricochet as Vitinho's cross was turned into the Benfica net by Jardel.

The loss condemned the Portuguese champions to their fifth defeat as they crash out of Europe. Igor Akinfeev picked up his first clean sheet in 44 Champions League games, dating back all the way to November 2006.

The CSKA Moscow goalkeeper, Igor Akinfeev has kept his first Champions League clean sheet in 11 years and 43 games. Glovely. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 22, 2017

In Group B, Bayern continued their excellent string of results since the reappointment of Jupp Heynckes. Anderlecht were the better side in the opening 45 minutes and really should have scored a few, but Lukasz Teodorczyk proved wasteful on several occasions. The Belgians were left to rue their missed chances as Robert Lewandowski scored the opener soon after the break, following clever play from James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso to split the defence open.

The Bavarians looked to be asserting their dominance on the match, but Anderlecht struck back fast. Bayern failed to deal with a cross from the edge of the box and Teodorczyk's header teed up Sofiane Hanni to capitalise on some poor marking and fire in the equaliser. But it was Bayern who got the last laugh as Tolisso planted a fine header to get all three points.

SUMPTUOUS! 😍 James and Tolisso cut through Anderlecht and leave @lewy_official with a tap in 🙅‍♂️ (51') #LewanGOALski #RSCAFCB 0-1 pic.twitter.com/4vJ5XuWxf4 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 22, 2017

In the French capital, Paris Saint-Germain continued their 100% win record in the group after demolishing Celtic. The Bhoys got off to the perfect start when Moussa Dembele became the first player to score against the Parisiens in the competition this season - latching onto a corner from countryman Olivier Ntcham to score past Alphonse Areola in the box.

The shock lead sparked life into PSG as Neymar set the pitch alight with a sublime double, before assisting Edinson Cavani with a header for the third goal. The French giants began to assert their dominance on the match as Golden Boy award winner Kylian Mbappe got his first of the night from close range, as Craig Gordon could not keep it out. It looked as if Unai Emery's team had ran out of steam, but three quickfire goals from Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves capped off the annihilation.

Over in Group C, Chelsea confirmed their place in the next stages with a routine win over ten-man Qarabag. The Blues' dominance paid off soon after the 20-minute mark as Rashad Sadygov was sent off for pushing Willian in the box, and Eden Hazard made no mistake from the spot. With a man advantage, Chelsea produced a work of art for the second goal - Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Hazard scythed through the Qarabag defence, with the Belgian international backheeling for Willian to score.

17 minutes from time, the London side received another penalty which Fabregas slotted with precision into the corner. But the Premier League champions were not finished - on his 200th appearance in a Chelsea shirt, Willian got his second after bursting into space and firing an unstoppable shot past the hapless keeper.

What a move that was! Fabregas to Pedro on to Willian, who rolled in Hazard and he returned the favour with a cute backheel, which Willian slotted home! A great way for the Brazilian to mark his 200th Chelsea appearance. #QARCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 22, 2017

Atletico Madrid kept their feint hopes of following Chelsea into the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Roma. A dismal first-half left neither goalkeeper being tested was eventually broken by los Colchoneros. It was worth the wait, too, as Antoine Griezmann ended his goal drought with a sublime acrobatic finish from an Angel Correa cross. With five minutes left and Roma pushing for the equaliser, Griezmann then threaded a pass in for Kevin Gameiro to round Alisson Becker and seal a first ever European win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A clash of the giants between Barcelona and Juventus resulted in a stalemate in Group D at the Allianz Stadium, but meant the Catalans booked their place. The Turin side managed to snuff out the threat of a deadly Barcelona side. The best chance of the opening half coming from an Ivan Rakitic free-kick which bounced up in the box and came off the post. Not even bringing on Lionel Messi could break the deadlock. Juventus came very close to snatching it at the death as Paulo Dybala got on the end of an Alex Sandro cross with a neat shot, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied the Argentine.

In Lisbon, Sporting Clube comfortably dispatched of Olympiakos to set-up an intriguing final group stage match scenario. Sporting showed their intent to win early into the match going close after the 3rd minute, and got the opener moments before the break via Bas Dost who seized upon a simple pass. Bruno Cesar doubled the lead after closing down an Olympiakos defender and finishing into the bottom corner. Chances came thick and fast for the Portuguese side as Bas Dost rose highest from a corner to command an unassailable lead, despite the Greek side's late consolation.