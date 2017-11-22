Gary Neville Posted an Amazing Tweet After Liverpool Went 3-0 Up Against Sevilla in Classic Clash

Sevilla's extraordinary Champions League comeback against Liverpool on Tuesday night got everyone talking on social media. The Reds charged into a 3-0 goal lead in Spain thanks to two goals from Roberto Firmino and one from Saido Mane.

Most thought the game was over apart from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville who tweeted "3-3 this!"

3-3 this! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2017

Two goals from Wissam Ben Yedder in the first 15 minutes of the second half ensured that it would be a nervy finish for Liverpool.

Neville, went one step further with his prediction. The former Manchester United right back said: "4-3, I got it wrong!"

4-3 I got it wrong! https://t.co/OUBiVjLjbp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 21, 2017

The Spanish side would equalise in stoppage time through Guido Pizarro as Liverpool missed the chance to secure their place in the knockout stages. There was some consolation for Jurgen Klopp's side as Spartak Moscow were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Maribor.

That result in Russia means Liverpool need only a point from their matchday six meeting with Spartak at Anfield to ensure they progress to the knockout stages. A win would secure top spot in Group E.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It is not the first time this season that Neville was wound up Liverpool supporters. As a player in 2006, Neville ran the length of the Old Trafford pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling supporters following a late winner from Rio Ferdinand.





It is certainly fair to say that the former United man very much enjoyed Sevilla's comeback.