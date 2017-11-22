German Media Claims Bayern Munich Will Offer Joshua Kimmich a New Long-Term Contract in Bavaria

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Versatile Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract at the Allianz Arena, according to German publication Sport Bild.

The 22-year-old has been one of Bayern's best players this season, after being moved to right-back to replace the retiring Philipp Lahm in defence. 

Having featured in 19 games for the Bavarians across all competitions this season, Bayern are looking to give Kimmich a big pay rise in a contract that will run until 2023.

The former VfB Stuttgart midfielder, who also had a two-year spell with RB Leipzig, is currently earning around €3m with Bayern Munich. With his current deal set to expire in 2020, Bayern don't want to waste any time in making sure that Kimmich commits his future to the club.


Naturally a central midfielder, Kimmich's ability to succeed at full-back is something which the Bayern Munich hierarchy don't want to lose. 


Even whilst playing in defence, Kimmich has been vital in Bayern's attacks this season and has been directly involved in six of their goals in the Bundesliga. 


Kimmich scored a wonderful goal to round off a 5-0 victory over SC Freiburg in October, while setting up three goals against Mainz has seen him reach a tally of five assists already.

Bayern have travelled to Belguim to face Anderlect in the Champions League on Wednesday, with a difficult away trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach on the horizon when they return to Germany.

