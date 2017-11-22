Manchester United 'held discussions' with Celtic last summer over the potential transfer of striker Moussa Dembele.

The French forward has been routinely linked with a move away in recent months having impressed in the Scottish Premiership, and L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) report that Jose Mourinho's side talked to the Scots about a potential move.

Celtic have managed to retain the services of Dembele despite the widespread interest, and he has so far scored four goals in eight league appearances this season.

But the French newspaper claim that United, despite their big money purchase of Romelu Lukaku, were in negotiations with the Scottish champions over Dembele's availability before the close of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old will be at the center of attention on Wednesday night as Celtic travel to France to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola played with Dembele in the youth ranks at the club, and has revealed that the Ligue 1 champions are following his progress.

"We are following [him] very closely," he said. "I knew him at the training center, even though I am a little older. He does very beautiful things, he has the quality. We are very happy when a young Parisian succeeds."

The game against PSG will represent another opportunity for Dembele to demonstrate his talent in front of a wide audience.