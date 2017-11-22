Sevilla winger Jesus Navas has revealed that the club's players and staff had known of coach Eduardo Berizzo's cancer diagnosis since Sunday.

It was believed that the Argentine manager had told his players at halftime of Tuesday's remarkable 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Sevilla had been three goals down at the break, only to complete a dramatic comeback with an injury-time equalizer at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Navas has confirmed, however, that he and his teammates had been informed of their coach's illness prior to the game.

"We knew from Sunday and had to face it for him and for the fans," the former Manchester City winger told Marca.

Berizzo did not address his health in his post-match press conference immediately after the Liverpool game, but Sevilla released a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer," it read.

"Future examinations will decide what steps to follow regarding the treatment. Sevilla FC wants to show their maximum support to their coach at this time and wishes him a speedy recovery."

It has also been confirmed that Barcelona contacted Sevilla to offer support and advice after their experience with Tito Vilanova.

Berizzo in his first season at Sevilla after three successful years in La Liga with Celta Vigo.