Sevilla Players, Staff Learned of Coach Eduardo Berizzo's Cancer Diagnosis Sunday

Sevilla battled back from 3-0 down to draw Liverpool days after finding out its manager was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Sevilla winger Jesus Navas has revealed that the club's players and staff had known of coach Eduardo Berizzo's cancer diagnosis since Sunday.

It was believed that the Argentine manager had told his players at halftime of Tuesday's remarkable 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Sevilla had been three goals down at the break, only to complete a dramatic comeback with an injury-time equalizer at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Navas has confirmed, however, that he and his teammates had been informed of their coach's illness prior to the game.

"We knew from Sunday and had to face it for him and for the fans," the former Manchester City winger told Marca.

Berizzo did not address his health in his post-match press conference immediately after the Liverpool game, but Sevilla released a statement on Wednesday morning.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer," it read.

"Future examinations will decide what steps to follow regarding the treatment. Sevilla FC wants to show their maximum support to their coach at this time and wishes him a speedy recovery."

It has also been confirmed that Barcelona contacted Sevilla to offer support and advice after their experience with Tito Vilanova.

Berizzo in his first season at Sevilla after three successful years in La Liga with Celta Vigo.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters