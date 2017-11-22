Zinedine Zidane Announces 'Real Madrid Are on the Right Track' Following Champions League Win

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that his side are 'on the right track' following their impressive 6-0 Champions League win against APOEL on Tuesday night.

A first half double from Karim Benzema accompanied by goals from Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez gave Los Blancos a comfortable 4-0 lead heading into half time. Cristiano Ronaldo's brace then sealed a win that was already air tight early in the second half.

And now, after a slow start to the season, the European champions' boss Zidane claims his side are on the up:

“We are on the right track, playing well. Our game is clearly growing, because scoring six away from home is no mean feat", Zidane told official website

"You could say we were playing a weak team, but that is not true. We were focused, scored early and did not concede.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

“It has been a great matchday for us and the important thing is we have got through the group. Those who play less got some minutes and that's great. In terms of the group we can do nothing."

He then went on to concede that he doesn't expect Tottenham to slip up in their final group game against APOEL. If Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham lose, Los Blancos will qualify in first - though Zidane doesn't seem to hold out much hope:

"Even if we win our final game we will still be second and we have to get on with that. We shouldn't be pessimistic, it will not change things. I know we have a long journey home, we can rest tomorrow and on Thursday focus on the Saturday's La Liga game”.