Antonio Conte Praises Fans & Players After Chelsea Thrash Qarabag to Cruise Into UCL Last 16

Antonio Conte praised both his players and Chelsea's supporters on the club's official website after Chelsea thrashed Qarabag 4-0 in Baku to book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

A double from Willian and penalties from Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea an easy victory and the Italian was full of admirations for the travelling fans and his players in the post match conference.

Speaking of the great away atmosphere, Conte said: "It’s also right to thank our fans because they had a long travel to follow their team. It means they have a big heart and they deserve great satisfaction."

Discussing his team's dominant display, he said: "I like to speak about the team, not about a single player. I have to count on all my squad.





"For Willian to score two goals is great for him, his confidence and for the team. We have to continue in this way."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Chelsea face a huge game with Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League, and Conte watched on as the Reds conceded a 3-0 lead in Sevilla on Tuesday to draw 3-3 and miss out on sealing qualification to the last 16.

Ahead of Saturday's crucial trip to Anfield, Conte said: It’s important to prepare for the game and for us to try and play a really good game. We know very well what are the qualities of Liverpool.





"We have to work during the flight to prepare for the game, but to be honest we started [preparing] with my staff before tonight so as not to wait until at the last moment."

Chelsea can still win Group C, but require a slip up from Roma in the final games to take top spot.