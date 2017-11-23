Blues Legend Frank Lampard Labels Chelsea Forward 'World Class' Following Qarabag Showing

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has lavished praise on Eden Hazard, labelling the forward as 'world class' following a fine performance against Qarabag in the Champions League.

The Azerbaijani minnows allowed Hazard to make it six goals in seven appearances in all competitions, and it meant the Blues qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare.


The Belgian also brilliantly assisted Willian in the game, and his performance had Lampard raving in the BT Sport studio after the match.

He said: "World class for me is affecting games at Champions League and international level over a period of time and Hazard is certainly in that bracket."

While Qarabag may not represent the toughest opponents in the world, it didn't stop Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard agreeing, with the Liverpool legend adding: "He has everything. He can score goals, he can can create goals, he has vision, speed and is direct. 

"His awareness for the little back-heel was sensational; that was world class right there."

Hazard, who joined the club in 2012 for £32m from Lille, missed the first handful of games this season as he recovered from a broken ankle, but has come back to forge a deadly partnership with summer signing Alvaro Morata up top for the Blues.

