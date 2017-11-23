Ex-Kop Favourite Dirk Kuyt Claims Anfield Factor Makes Liverpool the Favourites Against Chelsea

Former Liverpool attacker Dirk Kuyt has tipped Anfield to swing the balance in the Reds' favour in their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The 37-year-old featured for Liverpool over 280 times across six-years at the club, with 20 of those coming against the Blues. In a meeting which has historically been an intense tussle, Kuyt expects Jurgen Klopp's side to be the ones on the front foot.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Yet to lose at home in the league this season, and with Anfield known for it's intimidating atmosphere, the former Netherlands international has insisted that Liverpool should always be considered favourites in front of their own supporters.

He told the club's website: “Liverpool playing at Anfield should always be favourites. It doesn't matter which side is coming to Anfield.

"With the supporters and the crowd behind them they should always be favourites and they should always play the game to win it and I'm sure they will play the match like that.

When comparing the two sides, Kuyt added: “Liverpool and Chelsea are both very good teams. But I think Liverpool especially is developing.

“What I can see from Liverpool now is that they are growing. They are in a very interesting part of the season and I'm quite confident that the side can get many points during Christmas and get many wins."

With Kuyt playing in a number of high stake matches against Chelsea during his time at Anfield, the 37-year-old revealed he remembers the clashes fondly, he said: “Besides the derby game against Everton and Manchester United it was probably Chelsea as the next most important game.

“It was always great to play against them. The feeling when you score and win those types of games is amazing.

“For me the most special game I played [against Chelsea] was here at Anfield and the [Champions League] semi-final when we beat them on penalties. But I played many games and these kind of games is what you are living for as a footballer. It almost can’t get any better,” he added.