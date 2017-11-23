PHOTO: Qarabag's Match Programme 'Translations' for Chelsea's Squad Produce Hilarious Results

The match programme translations for Chelsea's Champions League trip to Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag produced some hilarious results, with one observer comparing it to "Old School Pro Evo."

The programme clearly localised the Blues' squad names to be easier to read for the home fans in Baku, and as pointed out by Andy Ha on Twitter, it could of been mistaken for the fake player names best associated with football video game Pro Evolution Soccer.

Some of the picks of the bunch included Tibo Kurtua (Thibaut Courtois), Villian (Willian), Hari Kehill (Gary Cahill) and Danni Drinkvater (Danny Drinkwater).

Something very Pro Evo about the translations in the Qarabag programme. pic.twitter.com/KhMTa0pjop — Andy Ha (@_AndyHa) November 22, 2017

Apart from one early scare, Antonio Conte's side smashed 10-man Qarabag 4-0 in Baku to book their spot in the last 16.

The Blues could also win the group, if they beat Atletico Madrid in two weeks after former Group C leaders Roma were beaten 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano last night.