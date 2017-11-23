Real Madrid President Perez Outlines 5 Transfer Targets to Revitalise Los Blancos' Season

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is becoming increasingly frustrated by his club's underachievement on the pitch this season and has therefore outlined a five man transfer shortlist in a bid to revitalise Los Blancos' lethargic start to the campaign, which sees them trailing their fierce rivals Barcelona by ten points in La Liga.  


Rumours of dressing room unrest, disjointed performances and misfiring strikers has not helped manager Zinedine Zidane's cause, so action is going to be taken by the club's hierarchy to revert the slide and support their manager.

According to rumours site Diario Gol the key transfer targets to transform a faltering season are a selection of the most sort after footballers in world soccer. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

In goal, long term target Manchester United's David De Gea remains a priority to replace Keylor Navas, although Athletic Bilboa's Kepa is an alternative option if a deal is unable to be agreed. 

In defence, PSG's Marquinhos is preferred but the club also like Aymeric Laporte, Iñigo Martínez and David Alaba.

After performing so well against Real Madrid in the Champions League group games Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli's ability is very much appreciated. Finally, up front there is (according to the report) much admiration for Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Spurs' Harry Kane both of which could add some serious fire power to a misfiring forward line.

Florentino Perez is not a man to rest on his laurels. He appreciates that the season is not yet lost, but he needs to act and act quickly to turn the wavering Real Madrid juggernaut around.

