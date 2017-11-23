VIDEO: Steven Gerrard's Cracking Response to Who Won the Champions League in 2006/07

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard unleashed a hilarious response when asked who won the Champions League final in season 2006/07.

The former Liverpool skipper led his side to a famous and historic Champions League title in Istanbul in 2005, where the Reds made a thrilling comeback from three goals down to defeat AC Milan in a penalty shootout. 

The 2005 final will forever go down in history, and whilst Gerrard was on BT Sports on Wednesday as a pundit, presenter Gary Lineker posed the question to the panel - which included Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard - who then went on to win the competition in 2006/07.

Lineker said, via the Express: “It has only every happened once in history when all of our teams have won their group stage - do you know when that was? 2006[/07 season]. You all featured for your various clubs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in that particular year.

TARIK TINAZAY/GettyImages

Lampard then knowingly asked “who won it?,” as Gerrard's Liverpool had lost the final to Milan, but he didn't get the response that he would've desired, as Gerrard said: “I don’t remember. I was probably still drunk from 2005.”


The response elicited a wide scope of responses from fans, with Liverpool fans praising the hilarious retort, whilst others looked to remind Gerrard of another moment where his team failed to reach ultimate glory, here's some of the responses from social media: 

