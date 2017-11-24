Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde Against Idea of Raiding Former Club Athletic Bilbao for Defensive Star

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Ernesto Valverde is not keen on raiding former side Athletic Club de Bilbao for defender Aymeric Laporte, despite being on the hunt for a new centre-back, according to reports in Spain.

The Athletic only allow players native (or with family ties) to the Basque Country to play for the football club in a self-imposed rule, and, despite being a France youth international, Laporte is eligible.

The 23-year-old academy graduate quickly progressed through the ranks at the historic club and has been a crucial player for the Bilbao side in recent years.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite Valverde being a key mentor of Laporte in their days together in Bilbao, the new Barcelona manager is against the idea of stealing players from his old side, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Laporte has been a reported transfer target for the Catalans (and their fierce rivals Real Madrid) in recent times, as the 2015 Champions League winners look to add youth to a backline that currently boasts Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano, who are both the wrong side of 30.

Laporte is believed to have a £58m release clause in his contract, which Barcelona could activate, if Valverde can get over his former loyalties.

QUIQUE GARCIA/GettyImages

The centre-back has long been the subject of transfer speculation, not long after making his La Liga debut in 2012, across Europe's elite.

Under the tutelage of Valverde, Laporte helped Athletic win their first piece of silverware in 31 years, defeating Barcelona 5-1 on aggregate in the Supercopa de Espana in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters