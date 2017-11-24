Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Bayern Munich are looking to continue their resurgence under Jupp Heynckes as they look to add to their run of six unbeaten Bundesliga games and five wins in a row. They face a tough task against fourth placed Borussia Monchengladbach as they look to add to their six point lead at the top of the league.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday's clash.

Classic Encounter

The two sides played out an absolute thriller on the final day of the 2012/13 season in what was actually Jupp Heynckes last Bundesliga game as Bayern manager. The game meant nothing for either side in truth, as Bayern had already won the title and Monchengladbach were confirmed to finish mid table.

The game got off to a frantic start, with Gladbach's Martin Stranzl and Mike Henke's quick fire goals in the first five minutes giving the hosts a 2-0 lead, however Javi Martinez pulled one back two minutes later.

Remarkably, it was 3-1 just three minutes later when Havard Nordtviet scored but even then the first twenty minutes continued to be goal filled as Franck Ribery pulled another goal back for the champions to leave the score 3-2 at half time.

After the break, the Bundesliga champions showed why they won the title by 25 points as Ribery equalised in the 53rd minute and Arjen Robben won it in the 59th minute to give Heynckes a 4-3 win in what was supposed to be his retirement from the Bundesliga. Quite a way to go out as they beat Dortmund in the Champions League final a week later and completed the treble a further week later.

Team News

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The hosts are without midfielders Ibrahima Traore and Jonas Hoffman for the visit of the champions, whilst striker Rual Bobadilla is 50-50 after returning from injury in a friendly on Tuesday. Otherwise, Monchengladbach are likely to go with the same side that beat Hertha Berlin 4-2 last week.

Bayern are having an injury nightmare at the moment, with Thiago being the latest to join the crocked list after suffering a muscle injury in Wednesday's Champions League win at Anderlecht.

David Alaba, Kingsley Coman and Rafina are all extremely unlikely to take any part whilst Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller have only recently returned to training and a comeback on Saturday may be too quick. Arjen Robben is also a doubt after suffering a knock in Belgium but should be okay to start. Manuel Neuer also remains out until January so Sven Ulreich is likely to continue deputising.

Potential Borussia Monchengladbach Starting XI: Sommer, Elvedi, Ginter, Vestergaard, Wendt, Hazard, Kramer, Zakaria, Johnson, Stindl, Raffael.





Potential Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich, Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Friedel, Tolisso, Vidal, Rudy, Robben, Lewandowski, Rodriguez.

Prediction

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Injuries are hurting Bayern, and they come up against a Monchengladbach side who are playing some good stuff at the moment. Especially in an intimidating atmosphere from the home fans, Bayern could face their toughest test yet since the return of Jupp Heynckes.

Expect goals here, as the hosts are a team not to be messed with. It will likely be an attacking game with a lot of goalscoring chances and a score draw looks like the most probable result.

An entertaining draw might be the order of the day on Saturday between two sides playing lovely football and showing some good form.





Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Bayern Munich