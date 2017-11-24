Manchester United Held Talks Over Celtic Wonderkid Moussa Dembele in the Summer

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Manchester United held talks with Celtic's Moussa Dembele in the summer but ultimately opted against signing the forward who has been in scintillating from for the Scottish champions so far this season. 

According to L'Equipe, as reported by the Express, Mourinho was interested in bringing wonderkid Dembele to Old Trafford, where he would have played something of a bit part role within the side - restricted by the presence of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 

21-year-old Dembele, who arrived as a somewhat unknown quantity at Celtic Park from Fulham, is now an established name within the side - having scored 32 goals in 48 games last season. 

The French U21 International drew interest from a number of Premier League sides throughout the summer but opted to stay in Scotland to continue his development.

While Man Utd's interest amounted to nothing in the summer, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is resigned to losing his star eventually. 

He said: “I believe he has the talent and the qualities to go right to the very, very top. I've seen a big development in him as a young man and as a player and I really expect him over the coming years to develop and improve and go on to become one of the world's best strikers.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"In my coaching life and in my managerial career," Rodgers added. "I've been involved in some top talents, especially at that end of the field. And I certainly think he's on course to be up there with the best strikers because he has all those attributes.”

