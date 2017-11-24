PHOTO: Fans Shame 'Overweight' Juventus Striker Gonzalo Higuain Following Topless Photo

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has been slammed by fans on Lionel Messi's Facebook page after the Barcelona star uploaded a picture of himself, Paulo Dybala and the Juve striker enjoying a conversation following their goalless Champions League draw on Wednesday evening. 

The image sees the 29-year-old originally France-born frontman standing in-between his two footballing countrymen laughing, all the while resting his shirt on his shoulder leaving his top half uncovered. 

The Juve goalscorer had been criticised for appearing 'overweight' during the summer of 2016, after a picture surfaced of him during pre-season following what was maybe an over indulgent break from the job, considering his profession. 

However, those same claims seem to have come back towards Higuain after Messi's social media post, with the Argentina international certainly not sporting the physique expected from a professional footballer almost a third of the way through the season.

Following the Barcelona magician's Facebook upload fans were quick to criticise the Juventus man, and they certainly did not hold back.

"Isn't Higuain ashamed of posing without a shirt? That's how he wants to play in the World Cup? He's as fat as a seal!", one response read.


"Higuain played while wearing a lifesaver, or maybe he ate all the film rolls from his old camera."


"It's a pity that Dybala and Higuain don't play with Argentina as great as they do with their club."

"(Messi) was telling him (Dybala): Hey, can you believe this guy (Higuain) aims his shots at the moon?"

Despite the claims of being out of shape, Higuain has still rattled in the goals this season, netting 10 in the 18 appearances he has made for Juve across all competitions this season. 

The Serie A giants will be hoping their talisman is on hand once again over the coming months when they attempt to tackle the current four-point gap Napoli hold over them, as well as finally secure qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League in December. 

