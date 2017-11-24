PSG Troll Manchester United Legend Eric Cantona on Twitter After 'Small Club' Comments

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona hit out at big-spending Paris Saint-Germain recently by labelling them a 'small club', and the Paris outfit have not taken too kindly to his comments.

The Frenchman has always had a way with words. Having been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for his infamous kick on a Crystal Palace fan, Cantona produced one of his finest media moments with the quote: "When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea."





Back in 1995, Journalists scrawled over the words and philosophical nature of this comment, but it's something that PSG have recently used against Cantona on their Twitter account.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

When commenting on Javier Pastore's lesser role within the PSG side, speaking to FullTimeDevils, Cantona said: "He [Pastore] plays for Paris but he doesn't play in the team. I think he is a great player.





"He played for Argentina, which is a great country - but he doesn't play for Paris, which is a small club."









« When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think 🐟 will be thrown into the sea. » https://t.co/CZbeU8YZCl — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) November 23, 2017





Many believe it to be an interpretation of the media's involvement with the Cantona kick at the time, with Cantona the trawler and the media the seagulls.





This retort seems to label Cantona a seagull while PSG are the trawler, calling them a "small club" is a way for Cantona to gain relevancy and attention. With Cantona always the type of character to fight back, don't expect PSG to have the last say in this war of words