Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Idea That Chelsea Flight Scare Will Give Liverpool the Upper Hand at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Chelsea will be at a disadvantage against Liverpool on Saturday because of their 'scary' flight issues on the way back from Azerbaijan in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Blues' plane took two attempts to touch down at Gatwick due to strong winds, with the Mail reporting that the delay meant that most of the players involved in a comfortable win over Qarabag didn't get to bed until 6am.

Conte reports that Victor Moses's condition is good, he needs time to find his best form, but he is in the squad for tomorrow and Conte wants to put him on the bench. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2017

Antonio Conte told the press on Friday that the situation was 'not right' when looking to prepare a squad for a vital game at the top end of the Premier League table, but insisted that he would not be looking to a lack of rest as an excuse.

"In these circumstances you feel a bit afraid, a bit scared," he said. "To get to your house at 6am is not simple. To have only one day to prepare a big game, especially to have only one day to rest, is not right. But at the same time we must be focused on the game. Don't find excuses."





Klopp expressed limited sympathy when asked about Conte's comments, taking a dig at the Blues' schedule from their title winning campaign last season and insisting that the tiredness would not start to affect Chelsea's players until beyond the weekend.

He said: "I really get what Antonio is talking about. I heard about it, but maybe he forgot they had the best Christmas schedule last year. I really think recovery for a team is very important and he is right, but it will not have influence on this game. Maybe the next one, that's possible, but not this."