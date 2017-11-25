Long-Term Man City Kitman Recalls Incredible Mario Balotelli Antics - Including TV Destruction

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Former Manchester City kitman Les Chapman has revealed that Mario Balotelli once broke a plasma TV in their dressing room after receiving a red card against Arsenal.

The unpredictable striker was a big hit with the Citizens following his £26m arrival from Inter. However, the Italian was unable to find any consistency and after just three years at the Etihad, Balotelli was sent back to Italy for £18m.

"He was a complete one-off, the most unpredictable man on the planet," Chapman told the Daily Mail about Balotelli. "When he got sent off at Arsenal he threw his boot through the plasma TV in the dressing-room!

"But he was bright, he wasn't stupid, and he was very generous. He would go into a garage and pay for everyone's petrol or give a homeless guy a wad of cash.

"Then he used to wonder why his car was impounded 27 times… because it was painted in camouflage and he parked it on double yellows outside San Carlo restaurant in the middle of Manchester every day. I opened his locker after he left and all his parking tickets just fell out!"

Chapman was famously the man who created Balotelli's infamous 'Why Always Me?' shirt, the Italian striker flashing the top after scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Now at French side OGC Nice, Balotelli is starting to find his best form again. 

The 27-year-old has scored 28 goals in 43 games for Les Aiglons, however, the striker still hasn't learned some lessons from his City days and is currently suspended after picking up a needless red card in home win over Dijon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters