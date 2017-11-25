Long-Term Man City Kitman Recalls Incredible Mario Balotelli Antics - Including TV Destruction

Former Manchester City kitman Les Chapman has revealed that Mario Balotelli once broke a plasma TV in their dressing room after receiving a red card against Arsenal.

The unpredictable striker was a big hit with the Citizens following his £26m arrival from Inter. However, the Italian was unable to find any consistency and after just three years at the Etihad, Balotelli was sent back to Italy for £18m.

Quaresma: "I love Balotelli so much, he has a big heart. If he's not there at the top today, it's his fault just like me." pic.twitter.com/6KgeOt79Ep — Besiktas Talk (@BesiktasTalk) June 12, 2017

"He was a complete one-off, the most unpredictable man on the planet," Chapman told the Daily Mail about Balotelli. "When he got sent off at Arsenal he threw his boot through the plasma TV in the dressing-room!

"But he was bright, he wasn't stupid, and he was very generous. He would go into a garage and pay for everyone's petrol or give a homeless guy a wad of cash.

"Then he used to wonder why his car was impounded 27 times… because it was painted in camouflage and he parked it on double yellows outside San Carlo restaurant in the middle of Manchester every day. I opened his locker after he left and all his parking tickets just fell out!"

Chapman was famously the man who created Balotelli's infamous 'Why Always Me?' shirt, the Italian striker flashing the top after scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Now at French side OGC Nice, Balotelli is starting to find his best form again.

The 27-year-old has scored 28 goals in 43 games for Les Aiglons, however, the striker still hasn't learned some lessons from his City days and is currently suspended after picking up a needless red card in home win over Dijon.