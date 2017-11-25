Tony Pulis Emerges as Surprise Candidate to Take Over at Swansea if Paul Clement Gets the Axe

Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis has emerged as a major candidate to take over at Swansea City, according to the Daily Mail.

Pulis was relieved from his post as the Baggies manager following their 4-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend. But he certainly hasn't lost his respect as a coach and fans can expect to see him working in the Premier League again in the not-too-distant future.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A return could be sooner than expected, though, per the Mail, with Swansea boss Paul Clement's future on the line. It is understood, however, that the manager's job is not contingent on how the Swans fare against Bournemouth on Saturday; although a win would leave them lamenting over a run of five consecutive defeats.

The Welsh side are the only club in the bottom five who have not switched managers yet this season, and it is believed that Pulis would be able to start immediately if offered the job.

Tony Pulis set for shock Premier League return if Swansea City sack Liberty boss Paul Clement after losing five out of six home games https://t.co/0lzSyEEO6K pic.twitter.com/TW2KbY6eqQ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 24, 2017

Clementmeanwhile, has admitted that no one at the club is happy at the moment, but insists he has the support of the owners.

"The owners are very supportive of my position here," he said. "They are not happy with the performances, the chairman is not happy with performances, neither am I, and neither are the players.

'I think the atmosphere has affected some players, that is normal — but they have to learn to deal with that. You have to be mentally tough in times of difficulty when you are not playing so well, you make a mistake and the crowd turn.

"How they deal with that is an important part of being mentally tough as a player.

"The players have experienced it, they have to go out and try to perform well. If something does go wrong they must have the confidence and be positive enough to continue to try to do things in the correct way."