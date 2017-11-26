Arsenal Contract Rebel Mesut Ozil Reportedly Set for Talks With Barcelona Over La Liga Move

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is said to be ready to listen to an offer from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The German midfielder will be out of contract next summer and will be free to speak to other clubs as a result and according to The Sun, he has his heart set on a return to Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be interested, as they are one of the few clubs able to match the £330,000-a-week wage demands that would accompany the free transfer. But Manchester United and Fenerbahce are also monitoring things and should approach the player with an offer at the beginning of next year.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, though, has confirmed that Ozil has not agreed anything with Barcelona as things stand, but admits that he has no control over the situation.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Asked if the player had already pledged his future to the Catalan side, Wenger replied: "No.


"What kind of control can I have over that? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody. That doesn't disturb people, that happens all through their career.

"Nobody knows what will happen when the players [Ozil and Alexis Sanchez] reach the end of their contracts. Our worry is to perform on Sunday, that's it.

"They want to turn up and put in good performances. I have no concerns. I am more concerned about the team performance.

"Ozil and Alexis are praised when the team is doing well because of them, and when the team doesn't do well they get more criticism. I'm more concerned that the team focuses on strong performances."

