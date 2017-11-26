Bayern's Robert Lewandowski Tipped to End Career in MLS by His Wife

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski has been tipped to finish his football career in the MLS, particularly Los Angeles, by his wife Anna.

The Poland international has been at Bayern for three years, having left Borussia Dortmund to join the Bavarian side in 2014 and at just 29, he still has a few years of top-level football left in him.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Lewandowski has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances for Bayern so far this season, and remains one of Europe's most feared strikers.

His wife, however, has revealed that the pair plan to move to the United States for business reasons in future.

Lennart Preiss/GettyImages

Anna is a health food blogger and owns the company Foods by Ann. She plans to expand her brand in the States, and of course, her star of a husband should be tagging along.

"We dream of Los Angeles. That's where we want to develop our brands," she told Business Insider Poland.

"We hope Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles and we can say it would be our dream."

Lewandowski would only be left with the option of suiting up for the LA Galaxy in the past. But a new franchise, LAFC, is set to shoot up in LA next year, providing him with an alternative if it ever comes to that.

However, it's a bit too early for both of these sides to be thinking up sales pitches just yet, as the forward's contract runs up until 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters