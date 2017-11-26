Chelsea Star Could Face Ban After 'Dive' Against Liverpool as Retrospective Actions Come to the Fore

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

The stigma of diving has been at the forefront of English football recently as the epidemic continues to spread. Everton's Oumar Niasse was the first player that the FA used as an example to combat the problem within the Premier League.

Niasse was adjudged to have dived in the game against Crystal Palace, but only after the game. His actions were convincing enough for the referee to award a penalty, which helped Everton leave Selhurst Park with a 2-2 draw.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

With retrospective examination, Niasse was banned for two games for his dive, despite some arguing that there was partial contact from Palace's Scott Dann.

The blowback of Niasse's ban has sharpened the pitchforks, as fans embarked on a witch hunt to find any player guilty of diving this weekend. They did not have to search too long for another foe to show its face. In the evening clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, Eden Hazard was deemed to have dived.

The Belgian went down under an alleged challenge from James Milner, though it was clear Milner did not touch the Chelsea star. This lead to a social media meltdown as fans of the game voiced for the FA to brand him with a ban, with Everton fans leading the outcry. 

Liverpool were held to a draw after inform forward, Mohamed Salah opened up the scoring in the second half. Chelsea equalised through Willian, but the game ended 1-1, with both clubs losing ground on Manchester United. 

Just like Niasse's incident, the FA will surely take their time to decide the fate of Eden Hazard. A two game ban for the Belgian will be a monumental exclusion as we head into the congested festive period. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters