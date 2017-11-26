Marouane Fellaini's WhatsApp Exchange With New Balance Revealed After Dispute Over Football Boots

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

A WhatsApp exchange between Marouane Fellaini and New Balance has been disclosed after it was reported by the Guardian that the midfielder is set to sue the company for £2m.

The Belgian midfielder claimed the boots he was supplied with in 2016 were "defective", and complained of pain in his feet after wearing them.

New Balance terminated Fellaini's contract after he had played without their logo on his boots, but he then stated that the logo had peeled off due to the poor quality design.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The dispute is set to culminate in a hearing - the date for which has not been set - and it could be that a WhatsApp discussion between the two parties is examined in the case.

Lawyers for Rosalina Investments claimed that Fellaini had requested boots that were wider and longer in August 2016, and a month later sent a message which read: “a big problem no comfy at all.”

At 2.10am on September 30 2016 he wrote: “Hello my friend. I had a game tonight I played 90 min and after the game I can’t walk my friend ... my toe one more than other but both boss I can’t sleep... I have so much pain.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I have to see the pedicure this morning,” he added later that morning.

A New Balance member of staff reportedly replied: "We can fix it my friend ... we have the big dogs working on this.”

Fellaini was later asked: “Is the fit feel of the boots good?” He replied: “Perfect for the boots.”

