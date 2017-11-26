Since the last summer transfer window, Arsenal's Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the Emirate to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

However, with the January window less than two months away, it seems that the Citizens are being outdone by another Middle Eastern-owned club in the form of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Mirror, PSG have taken the lead in signing Sanchez this January following the increasing uncertainty of record-signing Neymar staying in Paris next season.

The Chilean is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England as his contract with the North London club comes to an end in May 2018.

PSG's £200m forward has caused increased uncertainty in the last few months following speculation that he wants to return to Spain and play under current Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Should Neymar depart from the Parisian club, Unai Emery believes 28-year-old Sanchez will be a good suitor to fill in the left flank.

Other than Manchester City, Sanchez has also gained interest from Jupp Heynckes' Bayern Munich who look to find a permanent replacement for the ageing Franck Ribery.

Though the Parisian would be able to sign a free transfer should they go for the Chilean, he will demand a massive signing-on fee including wages adding up to £350k-a-week.