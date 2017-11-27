1,000 Up: Man City Engine the First to Hit Passing Milestone in Premier League This Season

Manchester City midfield engine Fernandinho became the first player to successfully complete 1,000 passes in the Premier League this season when he broke through the milestone during Sunday's narrow 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that Fernandinho, who has started all 13 Premier League games since the campaign began in August, has successfully found teammates with 1,034 passes at an accuracy rate of 91%.

It is 58 completed passes more than the next best in the division, with the second most prolific passer being City colleague David Silva on 976. His accuracy is slightly lower at 89%.

Another City player in Nicolas Otamendi is third in the Premier League after making 971 passes so far this season. Like Fernandinho, the Argentine defender's accuracy sits at 91%, with at least nine out of every 10 attempted passes finding a team-mate.

Kevin de Bruyne (823) and John Stones (816) also feature in the top 10 and is evidence of the tiki taka school of thought that Pep Guardiola has implemented at City. What is remarkable about Stones is that his passing accuracy is 97%, showing how rarely he misplaces a pass.

The best passer from a club that isn't Manchester City is Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international has successfully completed 861 passes so far this season. The fifth most prolific passer is Manchester United shield Nemanja Matic with 824 passes to his name.

Arsenal's Nacho Monreal (819), Tottenham Jan Vertonghen (805) and Watford Abdoulaye Doucoure (756) complete the top 10 Premier League passers this season.

Player Passes Completed Pass Success % Fernandinho (Man City) 1,034 91% David Silva (Man City) 976 89% Nicolas Otamendi (Man City) 971 91% Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) 861 83% Nemanja Matic (Man Utd) 824 87% Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) 823 85% Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) 819 90% John Stones (Man City) 816 97% Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) 805 85% Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) 756 87%





Data Courtesy of EA SPORTS, the Lead Partner of the Premier League

