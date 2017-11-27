AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Says Rossoneri 'Controlled' Torino Despite Goalless Sunday Tie

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Vincenzo Montella once again faced criticism after AC Milan couldn't go beyond a frustrating 0-0 draw against Torino on Sunday afternoon. 

Although the Rossoneri showed some hints of improvement in their style of play and looked confident on the pitch, their numerous attempts to score were always nulled by Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. 

However, Montella remained positive when talking on Mediaset Premium, as he said: “Analysing the game, Milan controlled it from start to finish. We created six or seven clear scoring opportunities, and just as many where we got the final ball wrong. 

"I don’t remember Torino having a shot on goal other than in the final minute, I cannot ask for more from the team other than a little calmer and focus in front of goal, as at the moment we are unable to make the most of these chances because the strikers aren’t confident." 

The likes of Kalinic and Suso attempted several times to break the deadlock, yet always failed: "It felt like the goal was cursed today. Our forwards created their chances, the team played and allowed very little to the opposition, raising the tempo when it was needed."

Montella continued: "I liked the performance, it would’ve been an even better Sunday with a win, so now we have some regrets. Salvatore Sirigu did very well in goal. 

“The crowd has every right to expect a victory at home, especially right now. The team accepts any reaction. It’s only fair for them to express their opinion, but we are content with the performance."

The Italian coach praised some of his key players who made great efforts to win the game on Sunday: “Bonucci and Franck Kessie had a great game. Nikola Kalinic just needs to score a goal and break that drought, but he feels the tension, especially when the chance is at his feet, and I feel a warm embrace from the crowd would help.”

However, there are still many other players who need to work harder to improve: “Andre Silva could be more practical and less pretty in his football. He has great aerial ability, which we are yet to really see, but he is only 21 years old and it’s his first time away from home, so we need a little patience."

