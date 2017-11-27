Brighton Striker Tomer Hemed Uploads Brilliant Instagram Post After Swapping Shirts With Zlatan

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has posted a typically 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic' message on his Instagram page after bagging the Manchester United striker's shirt following his side's 1-0 defeat on Saturday. 

The 30-year-old was thrown on with 15 minutes to go at Old Trafford, replacing Glenn Murray with boss Chris Hughton hoping his frontman would be able to snatch a late equaliser. 

As it so happens it was not to be for the Seagulls, who left with nothing to show for their impressive display. 

But, while the remainder of his team departed the north west empty handed, Hemed did not, with the Israel international sporting a special piece of memorabilia from his time against the Red Devils; Ibrahimovic's shirt. 

However, while parading his now prized possession, the Maccabi Haifa youth academy graduate posted a message the Swedish striker is sure to love. 

"You don't change shirts with Zlatan, Zlatan's shirt changes you #zlatanfacts Thank you legend", the striker wrote on his Instagram page. 

Brighton gave more than a good account of themselves during their defeat to Manchester United, which came via a Lewis Dunk own goal. 

They will have left Old Trafford proud of their performance, and opposition boss Jose Mourinho was quick to recognise the tough afternoon his side had in securing the win. 

"Honestly, I think Brighton were very good", the Portuguese manager told BBC

"I want to be honest and give them what they deserve, for me probably they deserve more than the result they got.

"They played really well, they had a good defensive organisation and then when they had the ball they were dangerous.

"They gave us probably the hardest match we've had this season."

