Insider Reveals Mohamed Salah May Leave Liverpool for La Liga After Just One Season

Since signing for Liverpool from Roma in June this year Mohamed Salah has shown the world just how good he truly is.

Becoming the first player this season to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season, the 25-year-old Egyptian has been crucial for Liverpool so far this campaign.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, there are some who believe that it won't be long until the Egyptian winger moves on from Anfield to a new challenge at a new club, as reported by King Fut.

Liverpool's match on Saturday saw them face off against old rivals, and Salah's former club, Chelsea. And among the spectators that day was a special guest of Salah's, Mamdouh Abbas - the owner of the Egyptian Premier League side, Zamalek SC and the man who opted not to sign Salah because he supposedly wasn't good enough.

Following the Chelsea game Mamdouh Abbas and his family had their photos taken with Salah, as well as speaking to the player's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, sharing his views on his current form, the team managing his career and the possibility of a future move to Spain.

ممدوح عباس رئيس نادى الزمالك السابق مع محمد صلاح pic.twitter.com/l5qRexazBV — eso.albrnc (@Eso_Albrnc) November 26, 2017

Taking to Twitter, Mamdouh Abbas voiced his opinions on Sala's future, writing: "Mohamed Salah is currently an institution with a back-end working efficiently to get the best out of the player.

"Salah highly respects those in charge of this institution and as I have talked with his agent, we agreed that Salah should stay at Liverpool until the end of the season.





"If he scored above 20 goals in all competitions this season, his price could rise up to 150 million Euros. Most probably the upcoming destination for Salah will be La Liga"

However, speculation aside, Mohamed Salah is still contracted with Liverpool until 2022, with the club having very little reason to let their new star player leave so soon.