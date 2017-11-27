Liverpool Linked With Big-Money Move for €70m-Rated Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Liverpool have been linked with a big-money move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report in Tuttosport - via Empire of the Kop.

The Serie A club are reportedly determined to keep hold of the highly-rated 22-year-old, who has impressed so far this season.

Football Italia have reported that Lazio will demand between €70m and €80m for Milinkovic-Savic.

He has scored four goals and provided four assists so far this season, and is reportedly deemed 'completely unsellable.'

Milinkovic-Savic has been repeatedly linked with Italian champions Juventus, although Liverpool are now expected to join the race for his signature.

The Reds are believed to be searching for a new midfielder with Emre Can set to depart for Juventus.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will prioritise the signing of Milinkovic-Savic, clearly likely to be expensive, or approach Schalke's Leon Goretzka, who would be available on a Bosman.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

Should they opt for the former, Liverpool could be set for a considerable challenge to secure the transfer.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Milinkovic-Savic, and there could be a battle for his signature in the January transfer window.

But according to his agent Mateja Kezman, the towering midfielder, signed by Lazio from Genk in 2015, is going nowhere.

“There’s interest from many Spanish, English and Italian teams but we’re not going to leave Lazio,” he has said. “The lad is happy in the capital, Coach [Simone] Inzaghi and the club are doing great things for him and Sergej is growing every day."