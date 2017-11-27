Newcastle Forward's Situation Being Tracked by Former Club Partizan Ahead of Potential January Bid

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Serbian news outlet Novosti have reported that Serbian champions FK Partizan are preparing a January bid for Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 23-year-old Serb spent one season at Partizan in 2012/13 before joining Belgian side Anderlecht, who in turn sold him on to Newcastle in 2015.

Mitrovic has fallen well down the pecking order at St James' Park, and his former club are prepared to take him back on a loan deal in January with the option of making the move permanent.

The striker has only played five times this season with four of those being from the bench in the league. The Magpies are reportedly looking at bringing in another striker, which leaves Mitrovic's Newcastle career all but over.

Mitrovic played a crucial role in helping Serbia qualify for next summer's World Cup with six goals, but limited game time could damage his chances of being in his country's squad for the tournament in Russia.

Newcastle are currently 14th in the Premier League after four straight defeats, whilst Partizan potentially offer their former striker a treble of the Serbian Premier League, the Cup and the Europa League.

