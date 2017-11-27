Nice Midfielder Jean Michael Seri Criticises 'Attitude' of Ousmane Dembele Before Barca Move

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has criticised Ousmane Dembele's actions prior to his summer move to Barcelona.

The French youngster refused to train with Borussia Dortmund after learning of interest from the Catalan club, and was eventually granted his wish of a move.

But Seri, who was also linked with Barcelona in the summer, has insisted that Dembele's approach was an incorrect one.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"For a young player like Dembele, that's not the attitude to adopt," he said, quoted by Sport. "When someone's not well informed, they take decisions that are not correct.

"Then, after arriving at Barça, he got injured. Without the pressure he suffered and the tension, maybe he would not have got injured.

"In contrast, Kylian Mbappe kept away from what was going on before signing for PSG." 

Seri was reportedly on the verge of joining Barcelona before the transfer deadline, but a deal fell through and he remained in Ligue 1 with Nice.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It was a difficult time," he added. "It will remain with me until the end of my career, but I have turned the page now.

"I prefer not to think about the past and focus on what I know best: playing football." 

The Ivory Coast international has also been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, a club who he claimed earlier this month “have a philosophy to which I am very attracted".

He added: “At Nice I am loved, but in Barcelona I might not have been guaranteed first-team football.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters