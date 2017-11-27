Nice Midfielder Jean Michael Seri Criticises 'Attitude' of Ousmane Dembele Before Barca Move

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri has criticised Ousmane Dembele's actions prior to his summer move to Barcelona.

The French youngster refused to train with Borussia Dortmund after learning of interest from the Catalan club, and was eventually granted his wish of a move.

But Seri, who was also linked with Barcelona in the summer, has insisted that Dembele's approach was an incorrect one.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"For a young player like Dembele, that's not the attitude to adopt," he said, quoted by Sport. "When someone's not well informed, they take decisions that are not correct.

"Then, after arriving at Barça, he got injured. Without the pressure he suffered and the tension, maybe he would not have got injured.

"In contrast, Kylian Mbappe kept away from what was going on before signing for PSG."

Seri was reportedly on the verge of joining Barcelona before the transfer deadline, but a deal fell through and he remained in Ligue 1 with Nice.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It was a difficult time," he added. "It will remain with me until the end of my career, but I have turned the page now.

"I prefer not to think about the past and focus on what I know best: playing football."

The Ivory Coast international has also been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, a club who he claimed earlier this month “have a philosophy to which I am very attracted".

He added: “At Nice I am loved, but in Barcelona I might not have been guaranteed first-team football.”